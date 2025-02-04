IU Indianapolis takes on Wright State, seeks to stop 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis enters the matchup against Wright State after losing four in a row.

The Raiders are 6-5 in home games. Wright State has a 3-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars have gone 4-9 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wright State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Raiders. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Katie Davidson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.