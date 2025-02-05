IU Indianapolis takes on Wright State, aims to halt 4-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis heads into the matchup against Wright State after losing four in a row.

The Raiders have gone 6-5 at home. Wright State has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 4-9 in conference play. IU Indianapolis averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Wright State's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 60.5 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 72.4 Wright State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Amaya Staton is shooting 51.8% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging six points for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.