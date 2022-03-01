Hamburger icon
Iowa's Clark, Michigan's Barnes Arico nab B10 women's honors

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gets a hug from head coach Lisa Bluder, left, after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

8 minutes ago
National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Clark, who averages 27.5 points per game, was the choice for the top honor in voting by league coaches and a panel of media members. The sophomore is the first non-senior to win the award since 2015.

Barnes Arico has led Michigan to a 22-5 record, and the Wolverines finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten at 13-4. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top 10 most of the season.

Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named freshman of the year after leading the Cornhuskers with 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's Veronica Burton is defensive player of the year and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers is sixth player of the year.

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico questions a call against her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket ahead of Michigan guard Danielle Rauch (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates on the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa forward Monika Czinano, left, celebrates with teammate Caitlin Clark after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

