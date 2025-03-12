Iowa State meets Cincinnati in Big 12 Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -9.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State faces Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones are 14-7 against Big 12 opponents and 9-1 in non-conference play. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 80.1 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Bearcats are 8-13 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Iowa State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Iowa State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Iowa State won 81-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Curtis Jones led Iowa State with 22 points, and Jizzle James led Cincinnati with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 17 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.