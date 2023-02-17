Iowa hands Ohio State seventh straight defeat 92-75

Perkins sank 11 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten). Murray made 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers. Ahron Ulis added 12 points, while Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort scored 10 apiece. Sixth-year senior Conner McCaffery had a career-high 13 assists to go with seven points and six rebounds.

Reserve Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12) with 20 points. McNeil hit all four of his 3s, giving him 200 for his career. Brice Sensabaugh scored 16 points and Bruce Thornton 11.