Iona plays Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Iona square off in Hamilton, New York.

The Gaels are 1-4 in non-conference play. Iona is ninth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Zips are 2-4 in non-conference play. Akron is seventh in the MAC scoring 67.0 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Iona averages 52.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 69.3 Akron gives up. Akron averages 67.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 68.0 Iona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is scoring 7.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gaels.

Alexus Mobley is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Zips.

