Inmate at federal prison in West Virginia is found dead after reported fight with another inmate

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate at a federal prison in West Virginia has died after after a fight at the facility, authorities said.

Andrew Davis, 39, was found with unspecified injuries from a “perceived altercation” with another inmate on Sunday at the Federal Corrections Institute Beckley and treated before being taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Justice Department.

No other inmates or staff at the medium security prison were injured, the statement said. No other details were released.

Davis was serving a nearly six-year sentence out of Ohio. He had been at the prison in Beaver since March 2022.

