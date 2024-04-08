Injuries continue to pile up for the Cincinnati Reds

An MRI on Monday showed significant damage.

“The tendon has torn away from the bone and the ligament has a tear in it,” manager David Bell said. “He sounded really positive and encouraged about what's in the future. As far as the details on that, he needs some time.”

Antone had Tommy John surgery in April 2017 and August 2021. The 30-year-old right-hander missed the 2022 season and returned to the Reds last September. He made five appearances with the big league club before he was shut down because of elbow discomfort.

Antone made the team out of spring training this year and allowed one earned run in two innings over four appearances. He was placed on the 15-day injured list before the opener of a four-game series against Milwaukee, and right-hander Carson Spiers was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

India was in the leadoff spot in the lineup against the Brewers as the designated hitter. But he was taking fielding practice near the first-base line when a ball off Nick Martini’s bat hit his left leg.

India went to the ground in pain before leaving the field with team trainer Tomas Vera. X-rays were negative and India is considered day to day.

The Reds halted batting practice after India’s injury. When BP resumed, India took some swings and did some running.

After India met with Bell, the decision was made to remove the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup with what the club said was a left leg contusion.

Cincinnati opened spring training with one of baseball's deepest infields, but that depth has been tested already. Matt McLain is out after he had left shoulder surgery, and highly touted prospect Noelvi Marte has been suspended for 80 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Cincinnati also is playing without outfielder TJ Friedl, who broke his right wrist on a diving play in spring training.

India is a versatile piece for the Reds. He can play first, second, third and right field.

Cincinnati is expected to get one key player back on Saturday when Nick Lodolo makes his first start of the season against the Chicago White Sox. The left-hander is coming back from a calf injury.

___

