Infant, toddler killed in house fire; 3 other children hurt

Updated 17 minutes ago
A fast-moving fire has roared through a Cleveland home, leaving an infant and a toddler dead and three other children injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Cleveland home early Tuesday, leaving an infant and a toddler dead and three other children injured.

Cleveland police said fire crews responded to the home shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday and found the second floor engulfed in flames.

Police said a month-old infant and an 18-month-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other children, the oldest being 14 years old, were taken to Marymount Hospital for treatment. The mother of the children was also transported to the hospital.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

