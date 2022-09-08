India's hit in 9th gives Reds 4-3 win over Cubs

Nico Hoerner tripled and doubled. Franmil Reyes and P.J. Higgins drove in runs for the Cubs, who have lost nine of 11.

Reds starter Luis Cessa permitted two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none in his longest outing since tossing six innings on July 9, 2018 with the Yankees.

Cessa retired 12 of the first 13 Cubs batters and didn’t allowed a hit until Hoerner lined a triple off center fielder TJ Friedl’s glove to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Cessa made his fourth start since joining the Reds' rotation on Aug. 22 and fifth this season.

Hoerner drove Cessa’s first pitch in the bottom of the fifth to straightaway center. Friedl raced back and got his glove on the ball at the warning track, but the ball glanced off the webbing.

Friedl absorbed a hard hit against the wall and threw to third, but Hoerner dove in ahead. He scored on Higgins’ sac fly to medium center when Friedl threw up the line.

Freidl lost the ball in the sun on Suzuki’s double to deep right-center with two outs in the sixth. He was in position to make the catch, but the ball fell over his shoulder.

Buck Farmer relieved Cessa, and Reyes followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Rowan Wick, the third Cubs reliever, entered with two outs and two on in the top of the eighth and Chicago ahead 2-1. The righty walked Fraley and rookie Spencer Steer to force in the tying run.

SUNNY SIDE

Friedl also appeared to lose Hoerner’s double to short center in the seventh in the sun.

REDS MOVE

The Reds released INF Colin Moran after designating him for assignment on Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Senzel was back in the lineup at DH after missing two games with a right ankle sprain. ... RHP Connor Overton, out since May 17 (lower back), threw 29 pitches in a game at the Reds training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday, manager David Bell said. Overton is expected to pitch at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. ... Rookie RHP Daniel Duarte (elbow inflammation) was sent on rehab assignment to Louisville. He’s been out since April.

Cubs: All-Star C Willson Contreras, out since Aug. 30, had an MRI confirming his left ankle sprain, a result manager David Ross said was encouraging. Contreras suffered the injury in the Field of Dreams game against the Reds in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 11. He continued playing, but the injury worsened and he was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2. ... INF Patrick Wisdom (left ring finger sprain) took batting practice on Thursday. ... RHP Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03) at Milwaukee on Friday.

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84) starts for Chicago on Friday against visiting San Francisco’s Carlos Rodón (12-7, 2.92).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) can't catch a double hit by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) can't catch a double hit by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, bows to third base coach Willie Harris, left, after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, bows to third base coach Willie Harris, left, after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, right, is greeted by Donovan Solano, left, in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, right, is greeted by Donovan Solano, left, in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Franmil Reyes (32) hits a one run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Franmil Reyes (32) hits a one run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks