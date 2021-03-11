Indians tell OF Hamilton he won't make roster, seeking trade

Hamilton had been competing for one of Cleveland's two open starting outfield spots. Only left fielder Eddie Rosario is guaranteed an every-day job with Bradley Zimmer, Daniel Johnson, Jordan Luplow, Josh Naylor, Oscar Mercado and Amed Rosario vying for time in right and center.

Amed Rosario, acquired from the New York Mets in the trade for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, is going to start getting more time in the outfield. Francona said Rosario will start drills next week in center field.

“We’re trying to not overly complicate this, so we’ll go one position at a time, see how he does. He went out and worked in the outfield yesterday,” Francona said. "He’s going to start tracking some balls. I told him, ‘You tell me when you’re comfortable to play. I’m not going to put you out there until then.’

“He seemed excited about it. He had told us at the beginning of camp, ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to do.’”

___

Texas Rangers third baseman Rougned Odor, front waits for the throw at third base on a triple by Cleveland Indians' Billy Hamilton during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki