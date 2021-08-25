springfield-news-sun logo
Indians place RHP McKenzie on IL with shoulder fatigue

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder fatigue.

McKenzie dominated in winning his last two starts, allowing one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the move is a precaution and he expects McKenzie’s stay on the IL to be short.

“He feels good overall,” Antonetti said. “He feels really good coming into the ballpark today, but we thought it made sense for a lot of reasons to give him some time.”

McKenzie retired the first 23 hitters against Detroit on Aug. 15 before allowing a two-out single in the eighth inning to Harold Castro. He held the Los Angeles Angels to two hits in seven innings and struck out Shohei Ohtani three times Saturday.

The 24-year-old rookie has shuffled between the majors and Triple-A Columbus this season. He is 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 19 games with the Indians.

They have brought McKenzie along slowly since drafting him in 2015. He didn't pitch in 2019 because of shoulder issues and made his debut in the majors last season.

Cleveland recalled left-hander Logan Allen from Columbus in a corresponding roster move. McKenzie's next turn in the rotation was scheduled for Friday against Boston.

