springfield-news-sun logo
X

Indians place catcher Austin Hedges on concussion list

Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges is hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges is hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

news | 48 minutes ago
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians placed catcher Austin Hedges on the 7-day concussion list before Thursday's game against Baltimore, He was hit on the mask by a foul tip Tuesday and was scratched from Wednesday's lineup because he wasn't feeling well

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians placed catcher Austin Hedges on the 7-day concussion list prior to Thursday's game against Baltimore.

Hedges was hit on the mask by a foul tip Tuesday night and remained in the game. He was removed from Wednesday’s lineup about an hour before first pitch.

Hedges also was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Seattle’s Justin Dunn on Friday and was on the ground for several moments. He was able to go to first base but was taken out two innings later.

Hedges cleared the concussion tests and returned to the lineup Sunday. He’s batting .144 with three homers and seven RBIs in 35 games. Hedges took over as the Indians' No. 1 catcher after Roberto Pérez broke his right finger. Pérez hasn't played since May 3.

"Austin yesterday just didn't feel right," president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "He had low energy and wasn't himself in how he felt. We got him assessed last night and he kind of felt OK. He came in again this morning and he feels better, but still not normal so we don't want to take any chances at all.”

The Indians purchased the contract of catcher Ryan Lavarnway from Triple-A Columbus and transferred outfielder Jordan Luplow to the 60-day IL. Luplow has been out with a sprained right ankle and won't be eligible to return until late July.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges, right, hugs Rene Rivera after they defeated the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings in a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges, right, hugs Rene Rivera after they defeated the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings in a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top