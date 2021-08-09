Indians place Bobby Bradley on IL with strained left knee

Bradley, who emerged as part of Cleveland’s everyday lineup since being recalled from the minors on June 5, was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left knee before Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bradley batted .213 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 46 games. He was injured sliding into the plate on Friday and was removed from the game. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday, and the decision was made that he wasn’t ready to return.