Indians' Naylor set for surgery after horrific leg injury

Clement said it was difficult seeing “one of my brothers” get hurt. Clement, who needed stitches in his chin after the incident, said he was inspired by text messages he got from Naylor on Monday as the Indians bounced back with a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old Naylor has been a solid contributor this season for the Indians, who acquired him as part of a six-player trade last year from San Diego.

Naylor played right field and first base and was batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs before getting hurt. Beyond his stats, his aggressive playing style and fiery personality have made him a fan favorite.

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) is surrounded by Indians medial staff after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, right, celebrates with Bradley Zimmer (4) after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Albert Alzolay during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. Bobby Bradley also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast