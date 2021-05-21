Indians host the Twins following Civale's strong showing

The Indians are 15-8 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .283, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .351.

The Twins are 7-10 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 59 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 10-2. J.A. Happ secured his second victory and Mitch Garver went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Minnesota. Logan Allen registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 22 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Cruz leads the Twins with 14 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.