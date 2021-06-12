springfield-news-sun logo
Indians host the Mariners following Civale's strong outing

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland looks to follow up a dominant outing by Friday starter Aaron Civale

Seattle Mariners (31-34, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (33-27, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Aaron Civale. Civale threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Indians are 15-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .357.

The Mariners are 14-20 in road games. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .339.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Civale secured his ninth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Justin Dunn took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is slugging .556.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 64 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

