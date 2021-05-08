X

Indians host Reds, aim to build on Plesac's strong showing

news | 53 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland looks to follow up a dominant outing by Friday starter Zach Plesac

Cincinnati Reds (15-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-14, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (4-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -112, Reds -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zach Plesac. Plesac pitched eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Indians are 7-7 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .385 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .608 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Reds are 5-8 on the road. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .318 is seventh in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-0. Wade Miley earned his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Emmanuel Clase registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with nine home runs and has 18 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .204 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .220 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

