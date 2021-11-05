Indians exercise option on All-Star 3B Ramírez

“I would really like to stay,” Ramirez said after Cleveland finished 80-82 for the club's first losing season since 2012. ”But there’s no rush. I would really like to stay here the rest of my career. But we have to wait to see what happens. I would love to see what they have to offer.”

The 32-year-old Pérez was slowed again by injuries this year. He batted .149 in 44 games in his eighth season with Cleveland.

Ramírez and Pérez were the only position players left from Cleveland's 2016 pennant-winning team, which lost the World Series in seven games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports