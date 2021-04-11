Indians complete sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers 5-2

Leading 3-2, the Indians scored two insurance runs in the eighth helped by two throwing errors charged to Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit, which scored just six runs in the series and lost both Cabrera and starter Julio Teheran to injuries.

For the first time this season, Cabrera wasn't in the middle of Detroit's lineup. The 11-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left biceps strain that was affecting his sweet swing.

The four-time AL batting champion has been dealing with soreness in the muscle for a while. But after he felt it “grab” while making a swing in Saturday's game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told Cabrera to take some time off and get it examined.

The 37-year-old Cabrera has 2,869 hits and 488 homers in his career.

Making his second start for the Indians, Allen needed 33 pitches to get through the first. He left it trailing only 1-0 despite hitting Robbie Grossman, walking two and giving up a bloop RBI single to Jeimer Candelario.

HELLO, HOUSTON

Hinch returns Monday to Houston as a visitor for the first time since being suspended — and fired — for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Hinch managed Houston for five seasons, leading the club to a World Series title in 2017. But following an MLB investigation, it was revealed the team used cameras and other means to gain an advantage during games that season.

Hinch was banned for a year for his involvement. He's expecting the trip to be “emotional.”

“It's home for me,” he said. “That city matters to me.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Teheran will be sidelined longer than initially expected with a shoulder strain. Hinch said the team got more information since the right-hander was scratched moments before making his scheduled start in the series opener Friday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize starts the opener in Houston against Astros RHP Zack Greinke (1-0).

Indians: RHP Triston McKenzie (0-0) makes his first start of 2021 in the opener of a three-game series in Chicago. The White Sox are scheduled to start Carlos Rodón (1-0).

