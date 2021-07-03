Indians activate catcher Pérez, sidelined since early May

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch from reliever James Karnichak in an April 13 game in Chicago.

Pérez continued to play with the injury, but it wasn't healing and he needed an operation. He's batting just .131 in 61 at-bats, but the 32-year-old is invaluable defensively and in handling Cleveland's staff.