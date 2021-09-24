Indians activate Bieber from IL to start against White Sox

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder.

Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. He will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.