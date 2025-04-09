Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Pacers play Cleveland.

The Pacers are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Indiana scores 117.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 12-2 against Central Division teams. Cleveland ranks eighth in the league with 45.1 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 9.8.

The 117.3 points per game the Pacers score are 5.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (112.3). The Cavaliers average 7.3 more points per game (122.3) than the Pacers allow (115.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: day to day (toe).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.