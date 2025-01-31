Indiana Fever expect to add 2-time All-Star Natasha Howard when free agency opens, AP source says

The 33-year-old Howard missed the first part of last season with a broken foot but averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 27 games with the Dallas Wings.

Not only will the 6-foot-2 Howard upgrade Indiana's frontline, she also brings a much-needed defensive presence to the league's third-highest scoring team. Howard made the WNBA's all-defensive team in 2018 and 2019 and earned the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Plus, she has a championship resume.

Howard won WNBA titles in 2017 with Minnesota, the team Clark grew up cheering for, and in 2018 and 2020 with Seattle. She also was part of EuroLeague title teams in 2023 and 2024, Turkish league title teams in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and the 2023 FIBA EuroCup Super Women champs.

That's a key benefit for one of the league's youngest and most promising teams, which rallied from a 1-10 start to finish 20-20 and make its first playoff appearance since 2016. Her experience could help the last two WNBA Rookies of the Year — Clark and 6-5 forward Aliyah Boston — take additional steps forward after each made last year's All-Star team.

ESPN.com first reported the signing Friday morning.

Earlier this week, the Fever made another key move by signing All-Star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell, keeping Indiana's nucleus intact for what they hope will be a deeper playoff run than last year's first-round exit.

And with Howard returning to Indiana, the Fever roster looks even stronger.

Howard was originally drafted by the Fever with the fifth overall pick in 2014. Two years later, she was dealt to the Lynx. She has since played for the Storm, the New York Liberty and the Wings while also playing professionally in Israel, Cyprus, China, Italy, Russia and Turkey.

Howard has averaged at least 15 points in five of the last six seasons and has started at least 30 games in eight of her 11 WNBA seasons. She won the league's 2018 Most Improved Player award, was a first team all-WNBA selection in 2019 and played for new Fever coach Stephanie White during White's first stint on the Indiana coaching staff.

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg in New York contributed to this report.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball