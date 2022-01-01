Indiana faces Cleveland, aims to halt 3-game skid

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists. Love is shooting 51.3% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.9 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Darius Garland: out (health protocols), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Kelan Martin: out (health and safety protocols).

