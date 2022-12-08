Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

Bernard's attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, has maintained the girl's abuse was been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. A 27-year-old man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl. Public records obtained by the Associated Press also show Bernard met Indiana's required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a patient younger than 16.

DeLaney also said in a statement Thursday that their focus has shifted to the complaint with the licensing board and they will continue “defending Dr. Bernard and her medical license against Rokita’s baseless attacks.”

“Rokita’s actions set a dangerous precedent imperiling the provision of lawful patient care and jeopardizing the confidentiality of patient medical records,” DeLaney said. “And Rokita continues to take these actions at taxpayer expense."

Rokita’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

