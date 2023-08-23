Indiana boy, 2, fatally struck by an SUV at a Michigan state park

BreakingNews
Police say a 2-year-old Indiana boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in western Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old Indiana boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in western Michigan, police said.

Investigators said the Elkhart, Indiana, boy ran across a road at Holland State Park Tuesday evening and was struck by an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Ohio resident.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the park along Lake Michigan's coastline around 7 p.m. about an injured child, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Witnesses, paramedics and other first responders provided the toddler with medical aid before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Tuesday's deadly accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. The boy's name has not been released by authorities.

Holland State Park is located in western Michigan’s Park Township about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

