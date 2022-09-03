India chopper against 5-man infield lifts Reds over Rockies

Sean Bouchard’s two-run drive in the third landed four rows deep in the left field lower deck and gave Colorado a 2-0 lead. Steer’s leadoff shot in the fifth, also his first career hit, landed on the green turf in front of the center field batter’s eye.

Alexis Díaz (5-2) gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched around eight hits to last 5 2/3 innings. He gave up one run with a walk and three strikeouts while remaining winless in five starts since Aug. 4 at San Diego.

Sidearm right-hander Justin Lawrence walked the first batter he faced to load the bases before striking out Jose Barrero to end the sixth.

Luis Cessa lasted a season-high five innings in his fourth start of the season after being moved from the bullpen to shore up Cincinnati’s injury-ravaged rotation. Cessa allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Yonathan Daza (shoulder) started in center field and went 3 for 4 for Triple-A Albuquerque at Sugar Land in the first game of his rehab assignment on Thursday. He was scheduled to play seven innings on Friday.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (shoulder) threw 27 pitches in the game and another eight in the bullpen afterward in the first game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Thursday against Indianapolis. Greene will make at least one more start, Reds manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (7-10, 4.97) was roughed up for nine runs, eight earned, and a career-high tying 12 hits in his last start in Cincinnati on June 12, 2021. Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30) hasn’t won in six starts since July 25.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer watches his solo home run, his first homer in the majors, against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer watches his solo home run, his first homer in the majors, against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Cessa throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Cessa throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer scores a run on a walkoff hit by Jonathan India during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer scores a run on a walkoff hit by Jonathan India during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster