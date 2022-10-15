Incoom's scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron

The Zips had tied the score with a quick 78-yard drive, and after forcing a three-and-out were driving to the potential win when quarterback DJ Irons and running back Clyde Price III had a miscommunication on an option sweep to the left. When it hit the turf, Incoom was the only one close and had no trouble racing down the left sideline to the end zone.

On the final possession, the Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) defense had two of their eight sacks and Akron (1-6, 0-3) had an incompletion on fourth-and-25 to lose its sixth-straight game.