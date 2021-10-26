In divided vote, 2nd city in Ohio enacts ban on abortion

The legislation included exceptions for “accidental miscarriages,” ectopic pregnancies and the life of the mother.

Mason Councilmember Mike Gilb, who voted yes, said, “We should be clear that we don’t support the business of death, that all lives matter, from the moment your heart starts beating to the moment it stops beating.”

Councilmember Diana Nelson, who opposed the ordinance, said it defies the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, which states that federal law takes precedent over state law.

Abortion remains legal in Ohio and the rest of the country following a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said women have a constitutional right to seek an abortion.

Other small Ohio cities — Celina in Mercer County, and London in Madison County — are considering similar measures, part of a national effort emanating from Right to Life East Texas. Ohio is one of three states targeted so far.

Celina's city council voted 4-2 against an abortion ban there on its first reading Monday. The ordinance will still move forward to second and third readings.

Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, said the Mason ban was not only outside the council's authority, it has “now opened up the city of Mason to public ridicule, promised boycotts and costly litigation.”

Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said Mason is the 41st city nationally to ban abortion. He called the ordinance “a stand against the violence of abortion and for the protection of women and babies.”