Illinois State wins the CBI championship with a 79-68 victory over Cleveland State

Boser was a perfect 7 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger and Walker each scored 13 points, and Dalton Banks and Ty Pence had 11 apiece.

Tevin Smith led the Vikings (23-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Cleveland State also got 11 points from Chase Robinson and Je'Shawn Stevenson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.