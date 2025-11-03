Illinois State hosts Dayton in season opener

Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds
Normal, Illinois; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State opens the season at home against Dayton.
Illinois State finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Redbirds averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep last season.
Dayton went 5-5 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Flyers averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
