Illinois, Cincy meet in Hall of Fame Classic

news
30 minutes ago
Cincinnati and Illinois are set to face off in the Hall of Fame Classic

Cincinnati (4-0) vs. Illinois (2-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Illinois will take the floor in the Hall of Fame Classic. Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian by 34 on Thursday, while Illinois is coming off of a 67-66 loss to Marquette on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois' Jacob Grandison, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have collectively scored 41 percent of all Fighting Illini points this season.DOMINANT DAVENPORT: Jeremiah Davenport has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 13.5 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 26.4 percent of all Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Fighting Illini are ranked 345th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

