Idowu and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit conference foe Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Wright State in Horizon action Saturday.

The Raiders are 5-5 in home games. Wright State is 2-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Norse have gone 5-7 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Wright State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky's 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Raiders and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is shooting 35.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Raiders. Amaya Staton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Halle Idowu is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

