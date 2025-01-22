Hylton leads Cincinnati against Arizona after 27-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Arizona after Tineya Hylton scored 27 points in Cincinnati's 65-59 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Arizona is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Bearcats are 3-3 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Arizona averages 69.1 points, 9.8 more per game than the 59.3 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati scores 5.5 more points per game (67.1) than Arizona gives up (61.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games.

Reagan Jackson is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Jillian Hayes is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.