Hylton and Cincinnati host No. 14 Kansas State

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts No. 14 Kansas State after Tineya Hylton scored 21 points in Cincinnati's 78-74 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bearcats are 9-3 in home games. Cincinnati is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 10-2 against conference opponents. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

Cincinnati scores 66.8 points, 11.6 more per game than the 55.2 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is scoring 16.3 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bearcats. Hylton is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ayoka Lee is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.