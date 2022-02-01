Hydrogen fuel cell, transportation firm to move HQ to Ohio

Hyperion in a news release said it will create 680 new jobs over six years and invest nearly $300 million in a headquarters, research and development center and manufacturing operation in the city.

Hyperion was founded in Columbus in 2011 before moving its headquarters to Orange, California, in 2014. The company plans to refurbish the former Columbus Dispatch printing plant for manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells, which along with electric batteries are viewed as a key solution to reducing climate-warming carbon emissions in the transportation industry.