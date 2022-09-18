Hyatt's big plays lead No. 15 Tennessee over Akron, 63-6

EARLY EXITS

Two key Tennessee offensive players — running back Jabari Small (right arm) and receiver Cedric Tillman (left knee) — left the game in the first half with injuries. Freshman Dylan Sampson filled in for Small and scored twice. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn't think they would be significant injuries. ... Vols receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected in the third quarter when he threw at least five punches at an Akron defender.

FANS BUY IN

For the first time since Oklahoma in 2015, Tennessee sold out a nonconference game. The Vols will have two sellouts in a row when 101,915 will cram Neyland Stadium next Saturday for the Florida game.

TAKEAWAYs

Akron: Zips coach Joe Moorhead is convinced that the team can find positives in the lopsided losses the last two weeks (Michigan State and Tennessee), but they have to be ready to pick on someone their own size for a change.

Tennessee: The efficient victory gave the Vols an opportunity to work through some of the concerns from the win over Pitt before they tangle with Florida next week.

UP NEXT

Akron: The Zips will play their third consecutive road game at Liberty next Saturday night before they start MAC play at home with Bowling Green on Oct. 1.

Tennessee: SEC rival Florida will come to Knoxville next Saturday for a showdown.

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne Combined Shape Caption Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) crosses the goal line in front of Akron cornerback Tyson Durant (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne Combined Shape Caption Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) crosses the goal line in front of Akron cornerback Tyson Durant (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Combined Shape Caption Akron place kicker Noah Perez (44) kicks a field goal as punter Noah Gettman (36) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne Combined Shape Caption Akron place kicker Noah Perez (44) kicks a field goal as punter Noah Gettman (36) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Combined Shape Caption Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) breaks up a pass intended for Akron wide receiver Daniel George (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne Combined Shape Caption Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) breaks up a pass intended for Akron wide receiver Daniel George (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne