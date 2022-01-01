Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves in two periods for the Blue Jackets before exiting with a lower-body injury. Elvis Merzlikins made 11 saves in the third period.

Columbus led 3-0 after the first period with Werenski and Boqvist scoring before the Nyquist goal.

Werenski made it 1-0 6:54 with a backhander on the rush after a slick around Brett Pesce in the left circle for his sixth goal.

Boqvist got his seventh at 12:30 with a shot from between the circles with Nyquist setting him up.

Nyquist put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 at 18:04

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta was lifted after making six saves in the first period. Frederik Andersen made eight saves over the final two periods.

Texier made it 4-0 at 8:39 of the second period before Lorentz redirected a shot by Tony DeAngelo at 9:11 to make it 4-1.

NOTES:

Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly appeared in his 300th game.

UP NEXT

Carolina: The Hurricanes host the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, tries to clear the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean, left, and Jesper Fast chase a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter, left, celebrates his goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Carolina Hurricanes' Ethan Bear, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates Martin Necas, center, and Jordan Staal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)