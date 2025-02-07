Huntley leads Appalachian State against Ohio after 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Ohio after CJ Huntley scored 20 points in Appalachian State's 60-58 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Ohio ranks third in the MAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 5.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-5 away from home. Appalachian State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 69.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.2 Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bobcats. Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games.

Myles Tate is averaging 16 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.