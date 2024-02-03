Hunter's 22 lead Ohio past Miami (OH) 78-69

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 22 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Miami RedHawks 78-69
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 22 points as Ohio beat Miami of Ohio 78-69 on Saturday.

Hunter also contributed eight assists for the Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Shereef Mitchell scored 16 points and added six rebounds. AJ Clayton had 15 points and finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

The RedHawks (11-11, 5-5) were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 16 points. Eian Elmer added 14 points and nine rebounds for Miami (OH). Bradley Dean also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local woman knew early funeral home work was right choice for her
2
Mermaids return, ‘Shark Summer’ grows as Newport Aquarium marks 25th...
3
Clark State awarded $720K to help with workforce development education...
4
Former News-Sun publisher who also served on civic groups dies
5
Springfield firefighters work to save house in Friday blaze
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top