Hunter's 22 lead Ohio past Miami (OH) 78-69

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 22 points as Ohio beat Miami of Ohio 78-69 on Saturday.
Hunter also contributed eight assists for the Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Shereef Mitchell scored 16 points and added six rebounds. AJ Clayton had 15 points and finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
The RedHawks (11-11, 5-5) were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 16 points. Eian Elmer added 14 points and nine rebounds for Miami (OH). Bradley Dean also had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
