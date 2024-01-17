Hunter's 19 help Ohio beat Central Michigan 73-61

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 19 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 73-61 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 19 points as Ohio beat Central Michigan 73-61 on Tuesday night.

Hunter had five rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats (8-9, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Miles Brown scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Shereef Mitchell was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Chippewas (8-9, 3-2) were led by Anthony Pritchard, who recorded 15 points and five assists. Aidan Rubio added 14 points and three blocks for Central Michigan. Brian Taylor also recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

