Hunter scores 32 points and Cavs hold off Blazers 133-129 in OT for 10th straight win, 50th overall

Ty Jerome added 25 points and Evan Mobley 20 for Cleveland, which was coming off an emotional win on Friday at Boston during which it erased a 22-point deficit.

Portland's Deni Avdija had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Anfernee Simons added 27 points.

After Simons' 3-pointer with 44 seconds to go in OT put the Blazers ahead 129-128, Hunter, who was acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline, drained his biggest shot since joining the Cavs.

Avdija missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left and Hunter made two free throws as the Cavs improved 28-4 at home.

Takeaways

Blazers: They gave the NBA's top team all it could handle before fading down the stretch. Still, it was a positive performance.

Cavaliers: With a demanding schedule in March — 16 games, 29 days — coach Kenny Atkinson said the team will be strategic about making sure players get rest as the playoffs approach.

Key moment

With Portland up two in OT, Cavs guard Darius Garland, who was just 4 of 16 from the field, hustled back to deflect a long pass that could have been an easy layup.

Key stat

Cleveland has three double-digit winning streaks this season. The Cavs opened 15-0 and won 12 in a row from Dec. 13 to Jan. 9.

Up next

The Blazers are in Philadelphia on Monday. The Cavaliers play in Chicago on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP