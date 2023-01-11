BreakingNews
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hunter scores 23, Ohio knocks off Ball State 76-71

news
57 minutes ago
Led by Jaylin Hunter's 23 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Ball State Cardinals 76-71 on Tuesday night

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points as Ohio beat Ball State 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Hunter also contributed four steals for the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 22 points while going 9 of 15 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. AJ Clayton recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Jarron Coleman led the Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Jalen Windham added 13 points for Ball State. Payton Sparks also put up 12 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark...
2
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year’s Day...
3
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
4
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Northeastern school building closed because of mechanical issue
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top