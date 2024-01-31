Hunter scores 20, Miami (Ohio) defeats Kent State 71-67

Led by Darweshi Hunter's 20 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-67
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter's 20 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Kent State 71-67 on Tuesday night.

Hunter added five rebounds for the RedHawks (11-10, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Bryce Bultman went 5 of 10 from the field to add 12 points. Eian Elmer was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Flashes (10-11, 3-6) were led in scoring by Jalen Sullinger, who finished with 16 points. Giovanni Santiago added 12 points for Kent State. In addition, VonCameron Davis and Reggie Bass had 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

