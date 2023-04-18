Hunter Greene, Reds agree to $53 million, 6-year contract

Greene had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $730,000 while in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors. His new deal includes a $21 million team option for 2029 with a $2 million buyout, a season that if exercised would raise the value to $72 million over seven seasons. There are additional escalators for 2028 and '29 that could increase the total to $96.2 million.

“The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team.”