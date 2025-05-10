Hunter Brown strikes out 9 as the Astros beat the slumping Reds 3-0

Brown departed after Gavin Lux walked with two out in the sixth. Kaleb Ort got Spencer Steer to bounce into a forceout at second.

Josh Hader handled the ninth for his ninth save.

Cincinnati finished with four hits in its sixth loss in seven games.

Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (1-4) surrendered 10 hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Zach Dezenzo hit a two-out RBI single in the second, and the Astros added two more runs in the fifth.

Mauricio Dubón followed Brendan Rodgers’ leadoff double with a chopper past third baseman Santiago Espinal, moving Rodgers to third. Jeremy Peña drove in Rodgers with a groundout to second, and Isaac Paredes doubled home Dubón with two down.

Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, and Yainer Diaz each had two hits for the Astros.

Cincinnati's Austin Hays returned from the injured list after missing 10 games with a left hamstring strain. He went 1 for 4.

Reds outfielder Jake Fraley was scratched due to left calf tenderness after missing the last two games.

Key moment

Tyler Stephenson hit a one-out double for Cincinnati in the ninth. But Hader struck out Rece Hinds and Espinal, ending the game.

Key stat

It was Houston's first win against the Reds since June 19, 2016, ending a nine-game skid.

Up next

Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season and first home start since October 3, 2022, against Reds right-hander Brady Singer (4-2 3.66 ERA) on Saturday night.

