Humrichous scores 21, Evansville downs Miami (OH) 72-64 in opener

Led by Ben Humrichous' 21 points, the Evansville Purple Aces defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 72-64 in a season opener
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Humrichous' 21 points helped Evansville defeat Miami (OH) 72-64 in a season opener on Monday night.

Humrichous added eight rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Yacine Toumi had 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks with 21 points and six rebounds. Ryan Mabrey added 10 points for Miami (OH). In addition, Jaquel Morris finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Evansville is a Thursday matchup with St. Louis Pharmacy at home, and Miami (OH) hosts Texas State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Speaker events, soup supper and more
2
Election Day arrives: Here’s what to know
3
Woman in hospital, man in custody after reported shooting in...
4
Who, what is on the ballot Tuesday in Clark County?
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top