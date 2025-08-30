Hulk Hogan to be honored in video tribute at inaugural Real American Freestyle wrestling event

Just months earlier, Hogan spoke excitedly with The Associated Press about his new venture. Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of RAF, said Hogan's influence will remain a significant part of the company.

“He was super proud,” Bronstein said. "He’s been a great friend to me, mentor, business partner. And so his voice will be very — this league will come up with unique ways to make it a part of it.”

RAF and WWE have a cordial relationship. Real American Beer, the title sponsor for RAF, is 10% owned by WWE, and Bronstein is the co-founder.

“We’re not competing with them," Bronstein said. "They’re very supportive. There’s no competition because they’re two totally different groups. The same with the UFC -- we’re not competition.”

American Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, one of the WWE's biggest stars in the early 2000s, will provide commentary. Bronstein said Hogan suggested getting Angle involved. Former WWE manager Jimmy Hart and ex-world champion John Layfield also will be involved in Saturday's show.

Wyatt Hendrickson will face Egypt’s Mostafa Aly Elsayed Gabr Elders in the main event. Other men’s matchups include Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas; Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia; Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods; and Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer. Women’s matches scheduled are: Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera; and Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez.