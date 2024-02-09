Huibregste's 18 lead Wright State past winless Detroit Mercy 92-85

Led by Alex Huibregste's 18 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 92-85 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Alex Huibregste and Trey Calvin each scored 18 points as Wright State beat winless Detroit Mercy 92-85 on Thursday night.

Huibregste also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League). Tanner Holden shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-25, 0-14) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, six assists and three steals. Mak Manciel added 20 points for Detroit Mercy. Jayden Stone finished with 19 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

